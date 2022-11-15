2023 Brisbane Broncos recruit Reece Walsh has turned to a professional breathing coach to improve his conditioning as he tries to hit peak performance this off-season.

Walsh enlisted the expertise of Brett Mallett, who is a professional high-performance coach. Mallett who is no stranger to the NRL, use to work with Eels halfback Mitchell Moses to improve his game.

"I went and did something a bit new and worked with Brett on my breathing mechanics," Walsh said.

"He has got me doing some pretty crazy things at home, like sleeping with tape over my mouth. He had me doing running sessions but it is all about dialing into breathing properly," he continued.

The new breathing techniques haven't been the only thing that has helped Walsh improve. He has started to work with former premiership winner Darius Boyd to enhance his ability at fullback.

After two seasons with the New Zealand Warriors, Reece Walsh joined the Brisbane Broncos this year on a three-year deal. This comes after having encountered a relationship breakdown with the Warriors, where he was released from his contract.

Now at the Broncos, Walsh is looking to cement his spot in the fullback position. However, he will have to contend with teammates Herbie Farnworth, Tesu Niu, and Selwyn Cobbo, who all want to play the same role.

"We haven't really spoken much about positions. Obviously, I signed as a fullback," Walsh said.

"It's really good for competition that a couple of boys want the jersey.

His main competition for the No.1 jersey out of those three players is England international Herbie Farnworth. Since debuting for the Broncos in 2019, he has gone on to make a name for himself in Queensland.

Still only 22 years of age, Farnworth has predominately played in the centres or wing position. After a successful campaign in the Rugby League World Cup, where he scored three tries, he is now eying the fullback spot.

“Herb's playing with his country in a World Cup semi-final and is an awesome football player," new signing Reece Walsh said about his future teammate.

“We're good mates."