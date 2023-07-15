Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh will return from suspension next week against the Rabbitohs after the club successfully applied to have Game 3 of State of Origin included in his three-match ban.

On July 28, Walsh was found guilty of contrary conduct after he used abusive language towards referee Chris Butler, questioning a decision.

At the time, the ban meant he would miss Game 3 of Origin and wouldn't play until Round 22; however, this has now been changed.

The Broncos appealed to the judiciary that if he was available, he would have been selected to represent Queensland for Game 3. The appeal was later upheld by the NRL judiciary chair Justice Geoffrey Bellew.

The young fullback has not only been a standout for Queensland during the opening two games but has been in magnificent form for the Broncos this season, helping lead them to the top two spots on the NRL ladder.

In 14 appearances, Walsh has scored four tries, recorded 16 try assists, 10 line breaks and ran approximately 155 running metres per game on average.

His return will see him likely matchup against Latrell Mitchell who is also set to return for the blockbuster clash.