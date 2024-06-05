One of the most surprising selections by Michael Maguire in the lead-up to Game One of the 2024 State of Origin series, hooker Reece Robson is looking to prove doubters wrong as he dons the NSW Blues jersey once again.

Always in the mix for the dummy-half position, Robson was able to beat out Apisai Koroisau, Damien Cook, Wayde Egan, Blayke Brailey and Mitch Kenny for the number-nine jumper when many pundits thought he would play off the interchange bench in a one-two punch.

Earning selection through his great form at club level for the North Queensland Cowboys, his appearance will mark his second game for the NSW Blues as they attempt to gain the upper advantage for the 2024 series.

"It's always an honour to be back and get an opportunity to go out there Wednesday night and represent the state," Robson told Zero Tackle.

"I was stoked to get that call (from Michael Maguire). When you get that call it's sort of an awesome feeling to hear that I was getting the nine and was definitely an honour."

Speaking to this masthead about his earlier memories as a kid watching the State of Origin on television, he revealed that he looked up to former NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights hooker Danny Buderus, who has gone on to have a profound impact on him as a player.

Robson will hope to imitate Buderus's skill on Wednesday as the Blues attempt to reclaim the Sheild under new coach Michael Maguire.

"Danny Buderus is hard to go past as a hooker. As a New South Wales fan growing up, I watch him and Joey [Andrew Johns] and Freddy [Brad Fittler] back in the day," Robson added.

"As a young fella Danny Buderus as a hooker was definitely someone I looked up to.

"I was pretty lucky last year when I made my debut to sort of have him in camp as an assistant coach, and being a hoker and playing so many games at that level, I picked his brain a lot.

"I was lucky enough to have through a few of the junior ranks coming through the Origin pathways and I guess you take it for granted a little bit who you're actually taking tips off and rubbing shoulders alongside but you look back now and you really think of how special that was."

He also credited South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook for furthering help develop his skill which has allowed him to become one of the elite dummy halves of the NRL competition.

"Having Cookie [Damien Cook] in camp last year was really good for me. I learned a lot of him and he was great for my game," he continued.

"He sort of gave me a few tips. Between him and Buderus it made me feel pretty comfortable going into the game."

Hailing from the North Queensland Cowboys, Robson will run out against several club teammates on Wednesday evening who will be looking to target him in the middle of the field.

The NSW hooker will compete against five club teammates in centre Valentine Holmes, winger Murray Taulagi, five-eighth Tom Dearden, front-rower Reuben Cotter, second-rower Jeremiah Nanai, as well as former Cowboys back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

"I've been asked that question a few times, but when you get into these camps, you leave the club at the door, and that's sort of my mindset when I come in here," he added.

"People ask me what it's like playing against your teammates, but my teammates are now the boys in blue, especially these weeks during camp and out there on Wednesday night. I'm not thinking about any club-land stuff.

"You just want to go out there and go after them whether your teammates or not from club-land.

"They're [his Cowboys teammates] probably a little bit sore getting up every time they run it so hopefully they're not running as hard the next time.

"It's going to be good getting out there next Wednesday night and play alongside all these boys who I've got full faith in."

Reece Robson and the NSW Blues will take on the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday evening at Accor Stadium for Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.