The Gold Coast Titans came into the 2022 NRL season with a new-look spine, and while it was short on experience, the talent had fans wondering exactly how far they could go after the shock release of Jamal Fogarty to the Canberra Raiders during the off-season.

While the controlling element of their spine was gone, the Titans still had boom youngster Toby Sexton to be joined by star fullback AJ Brimson in the halves, while young gun Jayden Campbell took over the number one jumper.

Fast forward to the end of Round 17, and the Titans sit equal last on the ladder with just three wins on the board and a spine which has failed to fire, and even if it did, would have struggled to cover some woeful defensive efforts.

It has now been revealed by The Daily Telegraph that Fogarty leaving the club could have been replaced by Mitchell Pearce.

Pearce, who left the Roosters at the end of the 2022 season, would have brought the club a mountain of experience - something they desperately need given their young spine.

It's understood that Pearce told Titans' then assistant coach Jim Dymock that he would be willing to relocate to the Gold Coast for the 2022 season and beyond, however, Holbrook knocked the idea back flat.

Despite that, he has ended up at the Catalan Dragons, where he is playing in the English Super League on a contract that is likely to see him through to the end of his career.

Holbrook, who also had the final call on Fogarty's absence, is now believed to be under major pressure to keep his job following the departure of Dymock and high performance boss Klint Hoare.

It had been reported Holbrook would be axed over the bye week, and while that failed to materialise, the Titans losing to a wildly understrength Broncos side on Saturday evening won't do him any favours.