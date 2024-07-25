In a surprising series of events last week, Benji Marshall confirmed that good friend and assistant coach Robbie Farah will exit the club at the end of the season.

Currently working at the club as an assistant coach and helping mould the team's attack, Farah's exit came as something of a surprise to many, considering his history with Marshall and the Wests Tigers.

While many believed that his departure occurred so the club could hire a more experienced assistant coach, Wide World of Sports has revealed a different reason for his exit.

According to the publication, Farah will leave the club after a difference of opinion with the club's skipper, Apisai Koroisau.

It is understood that the two have failed to see eye-to-eye over the past 12 months, and due to this, one of them had to depart the club.