2024 Sydney Roosters recruit Dominic Young has suffered a frightening health scare before the Lions' match against Tonga yesterday.

Poised to be a vital part of England's team for the upcoming three-match Test series against Tonga, the NRL's second-highest try scorer suffered a setback that saw him hospitalised days before the game.

Wide World of Sports has now revealed that the setback saw him spend nearly a week in hospital with an infection around his brain.

It is understood that Young has been ruled out of the three-Test series against Tonga. However, if his recovery goes to plan, he should be back for the Sydney Roosters pre-season training in November.

"It was pretty frightening because he was getting severe headaches and got so bad that he couldn't stand any sort of bright light," Young's manager, Michael Cincotta told Wide World of Sports.

"He had mild headaches before travelling to England but then the long flight really knocked him around.

"It pushed his condition over the edge and he wasn't good.

"They put him in hospital and traced it back to a sinus infection that spread throughout his head.

"But he is past the worst of it now thanks to anti-biotics and the good care he is getting in hospital.

"He is not 100 per cent over it yet - it was pretty severe - but he is on the mend and after a bit of a break he will be right to re-join the Roosters.

"But it is a blow as he was really looking forward to playing for England against Tonga - he will have to wait for his next chance now."

Young had a breakout season for the Newcastle Knights and is set to join the Sydney Roosters in 2024. With just five appearances representing England, Young is eager to make his mark in the international arena. The Test series against Tonga was likely to be a golden opportunity to showcase his talents on the global stage.