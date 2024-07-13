Parramatta Eels interim coach Trent Barrett has admitted the injury crisis plaguing his side is taking a toll.

Parramatta are currently only avoiding the wooden spoon on for and against ahead of the hapless Wests Tigers, and, following Saturday night's latest loss to the Gold Coast Titans, have won just four of their 17 games so far in 2024.

The blue and gold, who moved to sack head coach Brad Arthur some weeks ago, have had little in the way of a turnaround since having a change of leadership, but some of that may be down to the injury crisis.

The Eels had just 23 fit players to pick from for Saturday's clash, not improved by the fact Mitchell Moses is away on Origin camp with the NSW Blues, where he put in a man-of-the-match performance during Game 2 of the series.

The likes of Bailey Simonsson, J'maine Hopgood, Kelma Tuilagi, Maika Sivo and Junior Paulo are also missing for the hapless Eels, and while Barrett paid credit to his senior figures, he admitted things are tough for the side currently.

“I'm more proud of the effort of our blokes. We've got a lot of young kids in there and blokes who haven't played a lot of first grade," Barrett said during his post-match press conference.

“I thought Gutho (Gutherson) and Reagan (Campbell-Gillard) were outstanding for us. In terms of effort, I'm lucky they actually care because that could have got really ugly.

“We need some troops back mate, we have a lot out. It's a problem for us as a club, our depth is really stretched at the moment in the outside backs.”

Without players returning in the coming weeks - most of Parramatta's injuries are long-term - Barrett urged his side to stick together and continue fighting.

“I think the main thing is that we stick together because we are in a hole at the moment with not a lot coming back,” Barrett said.

“We are going to get Mitch (Moses) back next week hopefully provided he gets through Origin. But what we've got, is what we've got. I'm really proud of their effort.”

The Eels have a much-needed bye next weekend, before clashing with the Melbourne Storm at home in Round 21.