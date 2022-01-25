The question over who will run out in the halves alongside Adam Reynolds for the Brisbane Broncos in Round 1 of the new NRL season is anything but certain.

While Reynolds himself is the first-picked player in Kevin Walters new-look side for the season ahead, the rest of the puzzle is unclear.

Albert Kelly and Tyson Gamble both saw plenty of football with the Red Hill-based club in 2021, while Billy Walters has also been signed from the Wests Tigers.

The man potentially holding the X-Factor card however is young gun Ezra Mam, who was promoted to a top 30 contract in the off-season for 2022.

RELATED: Broncos best 17 for 2022

He has been on the radar of talent scouts for years, and made his first real mark in under-16s rugby league, with that talent continuing to evolve over the past few years.

Playing for Souths Logan in the Queensland Cup, Mam made 11 appearances in the 2021 season and set the competition on fire at five-eighth and halfback, scoring 13 tries and assisting another eight.

His running game and vision was clear to see, crossing 100 metres in six games and making 33 tackle busts in his 11 outings, and while his kicking game didn’t bring a lot to the table, that won’t overly matter if he was to be paired with Adam Reynolds.

Speaking to AAP, Mam said that apart from ordering him to stack on more weight, Kevin Walters has left him to play his natural style on the training paddock.

"I like how he's let me be free and play like that, but I've got to realise I have to play for the team," Mam said of his coach's direction.

"I have little moments that flash in and out, when I walk off the field and see stars walking next to me ... it (an NRL debut) really is that close.

"So it's good to be here and I'm just happy and enjoying my time."

While it would appear unlikely that Mam will start in Round 1, it would take a brave judge to suggest he won’t debut at some point this season.

Mam said the competition was “good” for the club.

"There's quite a few halves but the competition's been pretty good for us," he told AAP.

"He's (Reynolds) done everything as a player and I'm happy to be learning from him ... and chewing his ear."