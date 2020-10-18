Reagan Campbell-Gillard insists he is committed to the NSW Blues despite reservations about entering a biosecurity bubble.

Last week Campbell-Gillard told Channel Nine that he would have to assess his decision to play Origin if he was picked for the Blues after the emotional toll bubble life took on him during the season.

However, the 27-year-old told Christian Nicolussi from The Sun-Herald that is “fully committed” to NSW for next month’s Origin series.

“I am fully committed to NSW and I am never going to turn down an opportunity to play Origin,” Campbell-Gillard told The Sun-Herald.

“It’s been tough [living in the bubble]. It’s been tough for everyone. People from the outside looking in don’t realise how tough it has been for us and simply think we’re privileged to be playing this game.

“I get all that. I’m actually one of the luckier ones. Melbourne had to move to the Sunshine Coast, you had the Warriors [in Terrigal] and guys who trained all season and weren’t even playing.

“Living in the bubble has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, physically and mentally. It not only impacts on you but your loved ones. Going back into a bubble is not just hard on me but my partner.”