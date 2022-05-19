While injury news out of the Newcastle Knights is slowly on the improve, lock forward Kurt Mann faces more time on the sidelines after suffering a rare ankle injury.

The Knights gun, who has taken over from the departed Connor Watson in the number 13 jersey at the club this year, has been on the sidelines since he suffered a concussion in Round 7.

He has failed to return since, having also injured his ankle.

That ankle injury got a whole lot worse earlier this week though, with an artery rupturing which required a stent to be placed into his ankle.

According to club physio Craig Catterick, there are only a few recorded instances of the injury globally - and Mann will be out for at least another three or four weeks.

"Kurt Mann has had a tough time," Catterick said.

"He had an unusual diagnosis where he had an aneurysm in an artery in his ankle and that ruptured.

"That ruptured and we don't know how. There are only a couple of known cases of that in the world.

"So he had surgery to have a stent put into his ankle through his groin and that was two days ago. We can't do too much for a week or two until that settles down, and we are hoping to have him back in about three and four weeks."

The Knights are otherwise on the mend - Dane Gagai has been confirmed to make an early return in Round 11 against the Brisbane Broncos after fracturing his cheekbone, while Bailey Hodgson and Hymel Hunt are also due back in a few weeks.

Star dummy half Jayden Brailey is also back running in his return from a long-term injury he suffered in the off-season.

"Jayden Brailey is travelling very well. He has started on-field running now and we have still got him on track to be back in full training in early July," Catterick said.

"Bailey Hodgson is tracking well. He saw the surgeon and has been cleared to do more modified contact which will escalate up as his muscle bulk grows and his strength gets better. We are hoping to have him back in either Round 13 or 14.





"Hymel is back in modified contact. Hopefully Round 13 or 14."

Alongside Gagai, Tyson Frizell returns and Anthony Milford will also be welcomed into the Knights' side for the Round 11 clash against the Brisbane Broncos - which kicks off at 7:50pm (AEST) on Thursday evening.