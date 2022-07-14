As we edge closer to the date that players can test themselves on the transfer market, Raiders revelation Joe Tapine says he’ll let his footy do the talking.

After gaining renown over the past few years, Tapine has reached a whole new level in 2022. He currently leads the NRL in post-contact metres and has also run for more metres than any other prop in the competition.

Despite his rising profile over recent months, Tapine has said he hasn’t given his options a second thought so far this year.

“I haven’t really talked about it to be honest,” he told AAP.

“I’m just trying to focus on footy. Obviously, it’s got to wait until (November 1st) so I haven’t talked too much about it so far.”

“I’m going to try and do my job, the same stuff I do every week, and keep that consistency for the rest of the year.”

Asked about whether he wanted to remain in Canberra - his home since 2016 - Tapine said it wasn’t up to him alone.

“That’s the decision I’ve got to have with my wife, and I’ll have conversations with (Ricky Stuart) and everyone else.”

Famously, it was just over a year ago when Tapine’s wife Kirsten took to social media to criticise the Raiders coach for leaving her husband on the bench during a poor run of form for the club.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, international hooker Josh Hodgson and big men Adam Elliott and Ryan Sutton are already confirmed departures from the Raiders.

In the face of an exodus from the ACT, fans will be hoping the club can ramp up their efforts to secure a number of players free to test the market, including Tapine, Dally M winner Jack Wighton and veteran Kiwi Jordan Rapana.