Quiet, unassuming, Dylan Edwards has never been the type to make a big fuss over his own achievements. Luckily for the Penrith fullback, his teammates will ensure that he won't forget them.

You'd be forgiven for never having heard of Dorrigo. Just over an hour inland from Coffs Harbour, it's tucked away, hidden from the world, just like Edwards has been until the last two years.

While in 2020, when the Panthers emerged from the pack and began dominating the NRL, their fullback was viewed as the weak link of the side.

He was never strong like Latrell, had hands like Gutherson, speed like Papenhuyzen, he never possessed the sheer game-breaking ability James Tedesco wields.

But boy, did he have some ticker.

They could never play 80 minutes in a Grand Final with a broken foot like he did, running 230 metres on the way to his maiden premiership. His resilience and courage overshadows all those traits, they are aspects that can't be coached into someone.

Now, in his 10th season as a Panther, Edwards will run out for his 100th NRL game, and as you could imagine, his teammates are more excited for the milestone than he is.

“His work ethic is unreal, he racks up these crazy metres every single game,” Viliame Kikau told nrl.com.

“I’m happy for him, 100 games not only in the NRL but for one club. I think that’s massive. I really can’t wait to get out there with him this weekend."

Fellow Panther Api Koroisau praised the fullback on his focus and his impressive attitude on the training park.

“You know when everyone’s tired, it’s been a long cycle, and he just keeps turning up. He’s there to take the ball, he’s there to make another carry when he’s already had 20, he’s just one of those guys you love to play with” Koroisau said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone train as hard as he does. He’s just constantly pushing himself and I think it’s really shown in his footy over the last couple of years. It’s been an honour to play beside him.”

Co-captaining Penrith during the Origin period, the evolution of the 26 year-old is all but complete. Challenge anyone to find a fullback that is safer and more consistent than Dylan Edwards, and they'll be chasing their tail.

Reaching 100 games in first-grade is no mean feat, but it'd be easy to assume Edwards had played more already with the poise and confidence he brings to this side.

If Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are the class of the side, the polish; then their fullback is the grit, the sweat on the brow personified.

You may never have heard of Dorringo before, but I promise you, you will have heard of Dylan Edwards.