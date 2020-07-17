The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly got their man!

Rising Canberra Raiders winger Nick Cotric is set to sign with Canterbury from 2021 on a three-year contract worth an estimated $1.8 million.

According to The Canberra Times, the deal is believed to be worth $650,000 a season.

The Raiders back had been weighing up an offer to stay at Canberra, but has decided to test himself at a new club.

The Raiders were reportedly offering a five-year deal worth $2.5 million, which is worth $150,000 less annually but with the security of two extra years.

The deal will tie the 21-year old to Belmore until at least the end of the 2023 season.

“Nick Cotric off to the Bulldogs from next year three-year deal,” Channel 7s Michelle Bishop tweeted.

It marks the Bulldogs’ second big signing after landing English star Luke Thompson from St Helens.

Cotric has scored 37 tries from 79 games after making his NRL debut in 2017.