Canberra veteran Jordan Rapana is set to ink a new two-year deal with the club in hope of bringing premiership success to the Capital.

Rapana was destined for a move to Japan before his stint was cut short due to the coronavirus, where he eventually signed a six-month deal with the Raiders.

That deal will now look to end in 2022, with a new contract extension set to be singed by the 31-year-old.

Speaking to NRL.com, Rapana said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“My manager’s speaking to Sticky [coach Ricky Stuart] and Sticky’s spoken to me and told me I’m a part of his plans,” he said.

“So we’re just sorting that out at the minute. I have no intentions of going anywhere else put it that way.

“I love it here, this is where I want to be and we’ve got unfinished business here.

“Until we get that business right, I’m going nowhere.”

The Canberra star touched on the heartbreak of last year’s grand final defeat, stating he won’t leave the green machine until a premiership is won.

“It still hurts me losing that grand final. Being in a grand final was unreal but losing it will always be hard to swallow. Until I can walk away with a premiership with this group of boys that you walk in with – that’s the ultimate goal.”

Rapana lauded the teammates that surround him on the pitch, beside the fact some might be harder to understand than others.

“Luckily I can understand George [Williams] pretty well,” Rapana said.

“I still can’t understand John [Bateman] and it’s been two years [playing with him]. Luckily I’ve got George directly next to me. He’s the translator.

“In attack he’ll call a play and you just look at [Bateman]. ‘What did you just try to say?’

“We’ve had to narrow it down to two or three plays with him. As soon as he tries to chuck in anything too out there, it goes to s….

“So we stick with a couple of plays, we get the nod and away we go.

“Obviously we still get by because Johnny’s a very, very good player. He’ll take on anyone and anything, blokes twice his size and he won’t even blink. He’s such a competitor.

“I love playing with him, but man, there are times I can’t understand him.”

The Raiders will travel to the SCG to face Sydney in Friday night’s semi-final.