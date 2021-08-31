Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters

The Raiders are tipped to be without Joseph Tapine (ankle) and Bailey Simonsson (groin) through injury, with Ricky Stuart set for a reshuffle for his must-win match. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is set to return to fullback duties, with Jordan Rapana moving out wide to the wings. Veteran Ryan James could come into the side should Tapine miss. Matt Frawley is likely to hold onto the halfback jumper despite a possible return for Sam Williams.

Jospeh Manu's season is over following a face fracture from Latrell Mitchell's high hit last Friday, with Adam Keighran set to make his comeback from concussion in his place. Fletcher Baker is facing a one-game ban for his crusher tackle charge, but the Chooks will welcome Angus Crichton back from suspension. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will likely make his return unless any concerns persist, while Matt Ikuvalu (ankle) and Josh Morris (hamstring) will be touch-and-go. Ben Thomas will need to pass tests this week after failing a HIA on the weekend.

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Josh Hannay will weight up his halves options, with Matt Moylan likely to be available to start this week. His promotion from the bench would likely see in-form youngster Luke Metcalf move to the interchange, with Moylan pairing with Braydon Trindall. Veteran forward Aaron Woods will need to prove his fitness after suffering a head knock.

The Storm will likely be without Jesse Bromwich through suspension, while speedster Josh Addo-Carr is set to miss with a hamstring injury. Craig Bellamy will likely rest further key names ahead of the post-season, with fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen tipped to be given a week off. The Storm could welcome back forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona ahead of finals.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Brad Arthur has flagged "seven or eight" players will be rested for this weekend, with fullback Clinton Gutherson set to be nursed due to injury. Tom Opacic, Ray Stone, Jakob Arthur and Wiremu Greig could come into the side, while Mitch Moses, Marata Niukore, Shaun Lane and Nathan Brown could come out. Isaiah Papali'i joins Lane in playing a full season, and could also be required to rest ahead of finals.

Matt Eisenhuth (ribs) and Spencer Leniu (ankle) are set to be available for selection, while Ivan Cleary is unlikely to rest key players. Liam Martin could be given a weeks break after sustaining minor niggles, but the Panthers look to be playing their cards close to their chest as a minor premiership could be on offer.

Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights

Thomas Flegler and Brendan Piakura will likely miss through suspensions, opening up forward options for Kevin Walters to end the year. After being a late out last weekend, Jordan Riki looks likely to make a return, while there are no injury worries for the Broncos from the Sharks loss.

David Klemmer returns from suspension, with forward trio Connor Watson (knee), Jacob Saifiti (arm) and Josh King (head knock) all carrying injuries from last week and could fall out of the team. The Knights could opt to rest a number of key players ahead of their premiership tilt, with Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Pearce the likely names needing rest.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Manly Sea Eagles

Coen Hess could make his return from a bicep injury for the final game of the Cowboys' season. Lachlan Burr is also tipped to be available after battling concussion, but Cowboys won't have any clear omissions through injury from last week's win.

Manly will likely have Taniela Paseka return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined and Sean Keppie is now available for selection, with Des Hasler unlikely to rest players with a chance of holding a top four place on offer. No injury concerns for Manly, with Morgan Harper tipped to play despite a required HIA last week.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Adam Reynolds (leg) and Damien Cook (quad) are tipped to be given a break, while rookie Blake Taaffe is set to take on the fullback duties with Latrell Mitchell ruled out for the remainder of the year through suspension. Peter Mamouzelos is the likely option at dummy-half, while Benji Marshall will slot into the halves. Dane Gagai is battling a hamstring injury and could also miss should the Bunnies avoid a risk. Hame Sele could come back into the side after being a late out last week.

Saints could lose Freddy Lussick should the Roosters opt to retain their loaned out playmaker, however Dragons could see skipper Ben Hunt make a return from an arm injury. Jayden Sullivan is also tipped to remain at rake despite the potential changes, while centre Zac Lomax will likely miss due to a sustained thumb injury.

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

Tyrone Peachey will likely hold his place in the No.6 jumper as the Titans could require a win to finish in the top eight. Earlier results will likely dictate how this team shapes, with Holbrook still experimenting with Toby Sexton, Ash Taylor and Jamal Fogarty. No injuries a helping hand for Justin Holbrook ahead of a tense weekend.

Warriors are set to be without Matt Lodge due to suspension, while veteran playmaker Chad Townsend is also tipped to miss due to a shoulder complaint. His absence will likely see a timely return from Chanel Harris-Tavita from a foot injury. Josh Curran (elbow) and Wayde Egan (shoulder) are also in doubt, while Addin Fonua-Blake is tipped to feature despite a niggle in his knee.

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Despite the dead rubber affair, both club will ring in the changes in hope of ending on a win.

Moses Mbye may have played his final game for the Tigers after suffering a head knock last week and will require tests to be named. Alex Seyfarth is another facing an injury battle after suffering a knee complaint. Luke Garner could make his comeback to finish the year, while Zac Cini could slot into an opening in the back.

A cruel blow to Matt Doorey will see him sidelined for a long period after suffering an ACL injury last weekend. Corey Waddell is set to fill his place, while Jake Averillo could miss due to a foot setback.