Canberra Raiders star John Bateman has reportedly been on the lookout for a new home since last year’s grand final.

The Raiders have rejected four request releases from the Englishman, according to Fox Sports.

The 23-year old, who is off-contract at the end of 2021, is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and will be unavailable for his side’s Round 3 clash with the Melbourne Storm.

Bateman was reportedly disputing his contract situation during grand final week after a breakout first year at the Green Machine, claiming Dally M second rower of the year honours.

It come about as Bateman switched managers from his English agent to high-profile Australian manager Isaac Moses.

It is believed that the Raiders will stand firm and hold Bateman to his contract until the end of 2021.