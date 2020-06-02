Canberra Raiders star John Bateman could be on his way back to the the English Super League.

The 26-year old is in talks to return to powerhouse club Wigan on a five-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

The Englishman has reportedly requested to be released from Canberra on four occasions dating back to last year’s grand final.

The cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs are also believed to be interested in Bateman’s services after the Raiders gave him permission to test the waters.

Bateman played 132 games for Wigan from 2014-2018 before joining the Green Machine in 2019.

He was crowned Dally M Backrower of the Year in his first in the NRL and played a big role in helping lead the Raiders to the decider.

Bateman’s agent Isaac Moses has been pushing for the England international’s release since late last year.

Bateman is contracted at Canberra until the end of 2021.