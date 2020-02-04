Clive Churchill medalist Jack Wighton is close to signing a new deal with the Raiders, with a four-year multi-million dollar deal reportedly on the table, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Canberra playmaker has become one of the most sought-after players in the open market after a stellar 2019 campaign that saw him earn call-ups with both New South Wales and Australia and was named best-afield in his sides Grand Final loss to Sydney.

The 27-year-old has expressed interest with remaining in the country’s capital, with a mutual attraction coming from the Raiders camp, as a stunning four-year deal was reportedly offered during a meeting between Canberra and Wighton’s agent, Matt Rose.

“Things are moving in the right direction,” Raiders CEO Don Furner said.

“He wants to stay; we want to keep him. We’re just moving towards the next step. That’s what we’re working on now.”

Wighton’s game has flourished under his ability to play with flexibility, plying his trade at both fullback and five-eighth with the Raiders, coming off the bench and at centre with the Blues and playing along the three-quarter line for the Kangaroos.

Wighton was charged with assault two years ago, the Raiders choosing to stand by their playmaker, resulting in both parties now being rewarded for their loyalty to one-another.

“It’s all heading in the right direction with the Raiders, from our point of view,” Rose said.

“We haven’t got that final agreement in place, but Jack is keen to lock down the next phase in his career.

“He is an Australian and NSW representative, he’s in a good space right now and last year was an exceptional season for him. I’m happy with how [negotiations] are progressing.”

While the deal could be finalised in the coming days, a number of details still need to be ironed out, meaning an official announcement will likely come sometime next week.

While Wighton will mark a major stepping stone for the Raiders future, the club will be hopeful of retaining the signatures of Nick Cotric and Jarrod Croker, with the pair also off contract at seasons end.

“We want to keep all three of them,” Furner said.

“They are all locals, they have all come up through our junior system. I’d like to have them all wrapped up before the start of the season.”