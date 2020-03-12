Canberra Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker has penned a four-year extension, tying him to the club until the end of the 2024 season.”

The 29-year old played 257 games for the Raiders and is set to pass Jason Croker’s record of 318 matches for the Green Machine under his new contract.

Croker was thrilled to commit his long-term future to Canberra.

“I’m a Raider and I always want to be a Raider,” Croker told raiders.com.au.

“I only ever want to play for one club in the NRL and that’s the Raiders and hopefully I can see out my career here.”

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to sign a new deal before the start of the season, and I know I now have to continue to work hard, play my best footy and not take this opportunity for granted.”

The centre said his goal is to lead the club to a premiership and is confident in the group after a strong pre-season.

“I want to win a premiership for this club and this community,” he said. “We had a great season in 2019 and it’s up to me along with Josh Hodgson to help lead the team to another successful season.

“The squad has shown plenty of commitment and hard work during the pre-season and we know we’ve got plenty of hard work ahead.”

Raiders CEO Don Furner added: “I’m really happy for Jarrod to re-sign and continue his wonderful career with our club,” Furner said. “His professionalism and commitment to his career is testament to his family and the way he represents himself and the club is the standard all players in our game should look to set.”

“He’s a local product who has worked hard to get himself into the NRL and establish an NRL career any player would be proud of. He’s already broken numerous records and he’s set to break more before his career is finished.”