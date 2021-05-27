The Canberra Raiders are reportedly looking to fill their halfback void following homesick Englishman George Williams’ shock release on Tuesday.

According to a report by The Canberra Times, the Green Machine “could make a play for a premiership-winning halfback” in the wake of Williams’ exit.

The 26-year old asked the Raiders for a release at the end of the 2021 season, but the club blindsided him in cutting ties immediately.

It came halfway through his three-year contract reportedly worth around $600,000 and was met with disenchantment from the Englishman.

Williams took to social media to hit out at a report which stated a text message he sent on Tuesday morning to Canberra’s welfare manager triggered his release, before venting his frustrations of being ‘kicked me out the door”.

“FALSE. I text to explain my mental well-being to the welfare manager? I asked for a release weeks ago for the end of the season… Not once did I ask for a immediate release but Instead of supporting me the club kicked me out the door. Plus I’ve not even signed the release🤔” he tweeted.

Plus I’ve not even signed the release 🤔 https://t.co/CeXBFkXWsA — George Williams (@George7Williams) May 25, 2021

Could it open the door for the Raiders to target 2016-premiership winning Shark Chad Townsend?

The 30-year old suddenly finds himself out of favour at Cronulla, having been dumped for their upcoming clash against Gold Coast at on Sunday.

Townsend has signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys from 2022, but could he potentially be used as a short-term option for Ricky Stuart’s term for the rest of this season?