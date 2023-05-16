The Canberra Raiders have reportedly re-signed back-rower and State of Origin hopeful Hudson Young to a reported $2.8 million contract until the end of the 2027 season.

Young is off-contract at the end of next season, and couldn't have negotiated with other clubs until November 1, but is believed to have put pen to paper on a deal which will see him remain in the Nation's capital long-term.

The news comes after Emre Guler recently re-signed with the club, and with reports remaining in the capital that Corey Horsburgh will follow their lead in the short-term to re-sign, with the Canberra-based club locking up the core of their forward pack long-term.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Young's manager Sam Ayoub finalised the contract agreement with Ricky Stuart on Monday afternoon in Canberra.

However, it is not yet official.

Likely to appear in the NSW Blues line-up for Game I, he has appeared in all ten games for the club this season.

During those games, he scored five tries, made 292 tackles and averaged 102 running metres per game. Admitted Young revealed his State of Origin plans to ABC.

“It has been my dream to play State of Origin,” Young told ABC earlier this week.

Young's chance of playing for the Blues came after he is believed to have narrowly missed out on the Australian Kangaroos squad last year for the Rugby League World Cup.

One of the competition's form second-rowers again in 2023, his push for a Blues jersey comes as the likes of Liam Martin and Angus Crichton have missed substantial time over the opening exchanges of 2023, while Rabbitohs' bolter Keaon Koloamatangi also battles an injury which will rule him out.

Brad Fittler will name his team for Origin 1 on Sunday evening ahead of the May 31 series-opener at the Adelaide Oval.

In the meantime, Young has been instrumental in the Raiders winning their last five on the trot, with the side set to take on the Manly Sea Eagles at home this Sunday afternoon, just hours before teams for Game 1 of the Origin series are named.