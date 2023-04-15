The Canberra Raiders are reportedly closing in on the signatures of Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young to re-signed, long-term contracts.

That is set to come hot on the heels of Emre Guler, who has, according to News Corp already agreed to a new three-year extension which will lock him into a lime green jersey until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Guler is off-contract at the end of this season, and Zero Tackle understands there has been interest from outside of the nation's capital for his services.

That, however, has been waved away by Guler, who despite being able to sign with a rival club for over six months, has elected not to do so.

The prop, who has passed 60 games for the Raiders since his 2018 debut, has been in strong form to start the 2023 season, and is showing signs of continued improvement after featuring in 35 games over the last two seasons for Canberra.

The 25-year-old, who stands at 191 centimetres and 112 kilograms, is a former New South Wales under-20s and Junior Kangaroos player. The Australian junior side in 2017 featured the likes of Jesse Ramien, Reece Robson, Blake Lawrie, Jaydn Su'A, Cameron Murray, Victor Radley and Ray Stone, while Brodie Croft skippered the side.

Guler's re-signing will undoubtedly excite the Raiders, however, locking down Horsburgh and Young as the leaders of their forward pack before they are allowed to hit the free agency market will be of great satisfaction to Ricky Stuart and the club's recruitment team.

Both forwards are off-contract at the end of 2024 (although Horsburgh has a player option for 2025), and could sign with rival clubs from November 1 next year.

Young, who had a boom season in 2022, was talked about as an option for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup squad before ultimately being overlooked, but has started 2023 in similar form.

Horsburgh, who has been suggested as an option for the Queensland Maroons this year - although will likely miss out to a host of talent in front of him in the pecking order - has recently moved into Canberra's starting team where he is expected to rule the number 13 with an iron grip moving forward.

Often rocked by injuries in recent years, coach Ricky Stuart had plenty of praise for him after last weekend's win over the Brisbane Broncos.

"He has got an Origin mentality. He is a though kid and nothing phases him when he is controlling his emotions. He gets baited all the time, but he is enjoying that now instead of reacting to it," Stuart said during his post-game press conference.

It's understood that both Horsburgh and Young are set to sign long-term deals, with Horsburgh to take his player option and a contract extension, while Young will be locked up long-term.