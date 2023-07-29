The Canberra Raiders have reportedly locked up, or are close to locking up, the signatures of Tom Starling, Peter Hola, Chevy Stewart and Adrian Trevilyan on new contracts.

Starling is the most recognisable (and possibly important) of the quartet, with the explosive dummy half now being 81 games into his NRL career. He has played in 18 games this season and was one of only two Raiders' players to take to the field in every game last season.

The Newcastle Knights' debutant has been with the Raiders since 2019, having made his NRL debut with the Newcastle Knights for a single game in 2018, and according to The Canberra Times will extend his tenure in the Nation's Capital until at least the end of 2025.

Starling already has a player option for 2024 which he has taken, but that will now be extended through to the end of 2025 with a new deal to be announced by the club soon.

What makes the signing intriguing is that the Raiders have also reportedly locked up Adrian Trevilyan for another year, while Danny Levi and Zac Woolford are also contracted for next season.

It means the Raiders will continue to have three NRL-experienced dummy halves within their Top 30, as well as Trevilyan, who, if not for injury, may have had more of a role to play in first-grade to this point of his young career.

The Raiders are also believed to have locked up young gun fullback Chevy Stewart on a new three-year deal, while reports of Peter Hola's imminent exit to England have been squashed, with the publication reporting he will take up his player option in the capital until the end of 2024.

Hola switched from the North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season with eyes on a starting role, but has managed just a single appearance in the NRL this season.

The four reported re-signings follow moves by the Raiders to lock down Emre Guler (2025), Albert Hopoate (2025), Sebastian Kris (2027), Jordan Rapana (2024) and Harley Smith-Shields (2024).

Canberra currently have eight roster spots available, however, only the signings of Chevy, Hola and Trevylian would take up one of those spots given Starling is already at the club next year.