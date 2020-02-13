The Canberra Raiders turned down an approach to sign Cronulla’s Josh Dugan, according to The Canberra Times.

The report states that the Sharks shopped the centre to a number of NRL clubs, including the Raiders, but the Green Machine rejected the offer.

Cronulla has been looking to offload Dugan and his lucrative salary for some time to no avail and are reportedly frustrated by his attitude.

The two parties have been in a standoff in recent times, with Dugan publicly venting his displeasure with the club.

The 29-year old is set to meet with a surgeon this week over a chronic knee injury that has hampered his career.

Dugan began his career at Canberra but was sacked by the team after skipping training with former teammate Blake Ferguson to go drinking.