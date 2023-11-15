Canberra Raiders dummy half Zac Woolford has reportedly been offered to several clubs as the pre-season for the 2024 season begins.

The reports have emerged after Ricky Stuart is likely to use the combination of Danny Levi and Tom Starling for the upcoming season.

It is even more surprising considering Woolford played in 21 games last season - 20 games in the number nine jersey -including the finals match against the Newcastle Knights.

League Express understands that Woolford has been offered to several Super League sides, but they have not named the exact clubs he has been offered to.

However, the Canberra Times has since reported that the hooker is in the club's plans despite the Super League rumours that would see him exit the club.

Woolford has a surprising connection to the Super League competition, with his father and ex-Dragons hooker Simon Woolford coaching the Huddersfield Giants between the 2018-202 seasons - he would later be axed due to a string of poor results.

The 27-year-old began his first-grade career later than most after debuting in Round 10 in 2022 but has since become a mainstay of the starting team.

