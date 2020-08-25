Raiders prop Josh Papalii is set to remain in Canberra for life as the club look to secure the 28-year-old until the end of the 2024 season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Papalii is currently contracted to Canberra for another two years, however, club CEO Don Furner revealed the Raiders were in discussions to extend the Maroons representative for a further two seasons.

“If anyone deserves an extension at the moment at our club, it’s Josh Papalii,” Furner said.

“We’ve been working on the two-year extension for a while and it’s progressing well. He’s happy here and he wants the security.”

Teammate Jarrod Croker said Papalii’s name will be etched into the Raider’s history forever.

“Papa deserves all the recognition. He doesn’t win all the fitness races at training, but he can play big minutes, and has done for a long time now,” Croker said.

“He’ll go down as a club legend and play a lot of games for the club. He also has a lot of rep footy left in him, he’s only 28.”

Papalii pulled off a stunning ankle tap on Titan Jamal Fogarty over the weekend, with Croker commending his efforts to save an almost certain try.

“The most pleasing part was once ‘Papa’ ankle-tapped him [Fogarty], he bounced to his feet before anyone else and was ready to go again.

“That just shows how much he wanted it and how much effort he was putting in.

“There wouldn’t have been a single Raiders player who didn’t go over and pat him on the back. It showed what it meant to us.

The Raiders are set to face the Bulldogs on Sunday before a must-win clash against Sonny Bill Williams and the Roosters.