Canberra Raiders recruit Curtis Scott is facing charges of resisting arrest after being tasered by police following Australia Day celebrations in Sydney.

Scott spent last night in jail after being arrested in the Moore Park area.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that club officials have not yet informed the NRL integrity unity and coach Ricky Stuart was only informed of the incident earlier this morning.

NSW Police released a statement regarding the arrest on Monday.

“A man will appear before court after he allegedly assaulted police and resisted arrest.

“About 12.45am, Monday 27 January 2020, police were called to Driver Avenue, Moore Park, following reports a man was acting erratically.

“Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command located the man and attempted to assist him.

“The 23-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and kicked and punched one of the officers.

“The man was tasered and arrested.