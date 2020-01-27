Canberra Raiders recruit Curtis Scott is facing charges of resisting arrest after being tasered by police following Australia Day celebrations in Sydney.
Scott spent last night in jail after being arrested in the Moore Park area.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting that club officials have not yet informed the NRL integrity unity and coach Ricky Stuart was only informed of the incident earlier this morning.
NSW Police released a statement regarding the arrest on Monday.
“A man will appear before court after he allegedly assaulted police and resisted arrest.
“About 12.45am, Monday 27 January 2020, police were called to Driver Avenue, Moore Park, following reports a man was acting erratically.
“Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command located the man and attempted to assist him.
“The 23-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and kicked and punched one of the officers.
“The man was tasered and arrested.
What a muppet. I guess if you want to punch on with cops then you get what you deserve. Sticky better find a new centre for round 1.
GONE!!! His NRL days are over. We’ve also torn up contracts for less…such a shame, would have loved to see him in the green. So Leilua now gone to Tigers and now Scott is out of the NRL. Our centre numbers have diminished drastically. Cotric into the centre spot, and bring in Harley Smith Shields…
Not an Australian day unless a former or current raider gets arrested
This kid seems to have a lot going on, it seems to have stemmed from the punch with Dylan walker. He was a good chance at making his SOO debut but has only gone on to injuries, misbehavior and getting cut from a storm team that are incredibly low on outside backs
@swa9amuff1n ummm this is the first arrest that’s occurred on Australia day by any player affiliated with the Raiders…Todd Carney got arrested in March for the car chase, Furgo arrested on blues camp while he was a Raider…so yeah, what a stupid comment…all the above players had contracts torn up which means Raiders wanted nothing to do with them any longer…Jack Wighton the only player to be given another chance after being arrested, again not on Australia day, and a Clive Churchill medalist, so you can say he’s turned a new leaf. So check your facts champ before you try and rubbish my club…
Scott’s biggest mistake here is being arrested in Sydney rather than ether Bali or Fiji.
I notice Zerotackle hasn’t put anything up about Joe Ofahengaue getting done for DUI even though it’s his 3rd strike.
Wouldn’t want to upset the Donkeys would you Zerotackle.
Cmon Kev, broom, lift carpet, sweep then repeat!! Like I said a few weeks ago, there’s one set of rules for some clubs and the others are treated like leper’s.
Well spotted Kev.
Let’s see how the “integrity commission” sorts all this out.
Mark, you’re an absolute disgrace. Just another racist hiding in your room behind a key board. If you feel so strongly, get yourself down to Redfern and tell them what you think face to face. You know, like a man.
This GRUB should be banned for life
This D#HEAD should be rubbed out for life
What’s the backup plan? With bj gone to the tigers and rapana of to union, and now this what do the raiders do.
Great Scott. Canberra will be without two centres now that the grand final bomber has departed also.
And to think I was worried our sporting elite would let us all down this off season. Boy have they proved me wrong the last few days I’ll never doubt their character again.
I was just a small joke about players and off field issues wasn’t attacking your club or anything
But there is a like of players Josh Pappalii Blake Ferguson Josh Dugan Todd Carney Jack Wighton Junior Paulo
Every club that I can think of has had some player on its books that’s had off field issues
@toddy123 I would say that at this stage Cotric goes to the centres and Michael Oldfield comes in on the wing.
1. CNK
2. Oldfield
3. Croker
4. Cotric
5. Simonsson
Until we’re in the market for another centre…
I have it on good authority that Curtis like all other players who assaulted people this off season will be fined 10k only.
@greenblooded thanks mate
What would your thoughts be on the raiders getting someone like Scott drinkwater? From what I’ve read it seems drinkwater doesn’t exactly have a position in the starting lineup. He’s got strength and speed would make a good centre perhaps
Hate to say it but Scott has to be dumped by Canberra, you just can’t assult police and think their be no consequences , what a moron, and bad timing realeasing Leilua to the tigers.