BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 30: Curtis Scott of the Storm watches on during the round three NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at Carrington Park on March 30, 2019 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Canberra Raiders recruit Curtis Scott is facing charges of resisting arrest after being tasered by police following Australia Day celebrations in Sydney.

Scott spent last night in jail after being arrested in the Moore Park area.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that club officials have not yet informed the NRL integrity unity and coach Ricky Stuart was only informed of the incident earlier this morning.

NSW Police released a statement regarding the arrest on Monday.

“A man will appear before court after he allegedly assaulted police and resisted arrest.

“About 12.45am, Monday 27 January 2020, police were called to Driver Avenue, Moore Park, following reports a man was acting erratically.

“Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command located the man and attempted to assist him.

“The 23-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and kicked and punched one of the officers.

“The man was tasered and arrested.

“He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was charged with assault and resist police, remain on/enter etc trust lands after request to leave, and behave in offensive manner.

“He was granted bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 20 February 2020.”

Scott joined the Raiders in the off-season on a four-year deal after being released from the remainder of his contract with the Melbourne Storm.