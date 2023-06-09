The Canberra Raiders are reportedly interested in signing ex-Rooster and Papua New Guinea international Lachlan Lam for next season.

Lam hasn't been seen in the NRL since 2022 after joining the Leigh Leopards on a mid-season transfer but has been a regular feature on the international scene with Papua New Guinea.

As reported by News Corp, it is understood the Raiders have held talks in bring Lachlan Lam back into the NRL. This decision comes after the departure of Jack Wighton next season, leaving them little options in their halves.

Lachlan grew up in the Eastern Suburbs from a rugby league family. His father, Adrian Lam, is a former Queensland Maroons captain who appeared in 14 State of Origin games between 1995-2000 and played 146 NRL games for the Roosters across seven seasons.

Before moving to England to play with the Leigh Leopards, Lachlan Lam appeared in 31 games for the Roosters between 2019-2022.

A member of the club's youth system since age 13, he earned selection into the Queensland U16 team in 2014.

While he was the first-choice five-eighth for the Roosters in 2021, playing a total of 20 games, his spot was overtaken by Luke Kleary and Sam Walker.

His move to England was also marked by his father earning the head coaching role of Leigh.

However, he has continually shown his skill in the Super League and international scene, notably during the Rugby League World Cup.

“Lachlan is a proud local junior and we release him of the view that this is a unique opportunity for him to not only play in England but to join a team coached by his father Adrian,” said Roosters head of recruitment Daniel Anderson last season on Lam's release.

“We thank Lokie for his contribution to the Sydney Roosters over the years and wish him all the very best in the future,” he added.