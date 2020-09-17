The Canberra Raiders have rewarded club leader Sia Soliola with a new one-year deal for next season, per Fox Sports.

Soliola required 20 screws to repair seven facial fractures after a horror head clash with Dragon Blake Laurie back in round eight.

The Raiders forward was told he was unlikely to play again this season, but after spending his early days in rehabilitation blending food, the Raiders forward will make an early comeback.

The 34-year-old has had a brilliant career thus far, having played 208 NRL matches with the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders.

Soliola also played 117 English Super League games with St Helens, where he won a grand final in 2014.

Soliola is aiming to make himself available for the Green Machine’s run into the finals.

"I actually had the idea to blend KFC, pizza, a Big Mac or pretty much anything." – Sia Soliola#WeAreRaidershttps://t.co/boqEwqhtVj — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) September 16, 2020