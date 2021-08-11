Canberra speedster Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is in line to make a return for the Raiders in the coming weeks after originally being sidelined for the season.

The 26-year-old went under the knife in April after suffering a bulging disc in his neck following an incident in Round 5.

Initial diagnosis placed Nicoll-Klokstad in the casualty ward for the remainder of the Raiders' campaign, forcing Canberra coach Ricky Stuart to experiment with the No.1 jumper.

Veteran Jordan Rapana has flourished at fullback in the past several weeks, but could soon shift back to a more traditional position should Nicoll-Klokstad make a successful return.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Stuart revealed that Nicoll-Klokstad has made recovered exceptionally and could make a return as the Raiders look to secure a finals placing.

"We're hoping it's a situation where by next week he'll be available to play," Stuart said.

"It's always a bit of the unknown those sort of injuries and surgeries, you just leave it in the hands of the medical people.

"Charnze has come back. He's a very professional young player who has done everything right.

"He's got to do a bit more contact and a bit more work until that gets the tick."

The Raiders will face title fancies Melbourne on Thursday in what is a must-win affair for the green machine.

Canberra are fixtured against the Sea Eagles, Warriors and Roosters in their run home.