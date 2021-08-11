SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Raiders looks on during the 2019 NRL Grand Final match between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Canberra speedster Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is in line to make a return for the Raiders in the coming weeks after originally being sidelined for the season.

The 26-year-old went under the knife in April after suffering a bulging disc in his neck following an incident in Round 5.

Initial diagnosis placed Nicoll-Klokstad in the casualty ward for the remainder of the Raiders' campaign, forcing Canberra coach Ricky Stuart to experiment with the No.1 jumper.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Raiders passes the ball during the round nine NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Veteran Jordan Rapana has flourished at fullback in the past several weeks, but could soon shift back to a more traditional position should Nicoll-Klokstad make a successful return.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Stuart revealed that Nicoll-Klokstad has made recovered exceptionally and could make a return as the Raiders look to secure a finals placing.

"We're hoping it's a situation where by next week he'll be available to play," Stuart said.

"It's always a bit of the unknown those sort of injuries and surgeries, you just leave it in the hands of the medical people.

"Charnze has come back. He's a very professional young player who has done everything right.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 01: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Raiders runs the ball during the round 12 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium on June 1, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

"He's got to do a bit more contact and a bit more work until that gets the tick."

The Raiders will face title fancies Melbourne on Thursday in what is a must-win affair for the green machine.

Canberra are fixtured against the Sea Eagles, Warriors and Roosters in their run home.

 