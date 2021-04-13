Canberra fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will sit out for up to two months following an injury in the Raiders’ hit-out against the Panthers on Friday night.

According to Fox Sports News, the 25-year-old New Zealander’s scans uncovered a bulging disc in his neck, which will see the star out for up to two months.

Nicoll-Klokstad started off his career with the Warriors, making his debut in 2017 after being poached from the Storm.

SEE ALSO: Sharks veteran linked to mid-season move

In 2019, the fullback was released from the Warriors to make the switch to Canberra, where he has cemented himself as one of their key players.

It is still undecided whether Nicoll-Klokstad will need surgery on the bulging disc, and his recovery period is dependent on such.

The Raiders will be devastated to be without their star fullback after what has been a relatively solid start to the year for the club.

Canberra sit just inside the top eight with three wins from five matches, but face a stern task when they go up against the dangerous Parramatta at home on Saturday night.