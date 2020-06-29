CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: Corey Horsburgh of the Raiders makes a break during the round 10 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a big injury blow, with Corey Horsburgh set to be sidelined for three months.

Scans revealed that the forward had suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot.

He will undergo surgery and faces a 12-week recovery.

In other injury news at Canberra, Joe Tapine (knee) is a chance to return this week against the Dragons after being a late out last weekend.