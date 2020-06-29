The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a big injury blow, with Corey Horsburgh set to be sidelined for three months.

Scans revealed that the forward had suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot.

He will undergo surgery and faces a 12-week recovery.

Disappointing news for Corey Horsburgh, with the Raiders forward set to miss an extended period. https://t.co/uThWmjDx1k Injury update thanks to @BlumersLawyers pic.twitter.com/3K7I1L45Mo — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) June 29, 2020

In other injury news at Canberra, Joe Tapine (knee) is a chance to return this week against the Dragons after being a late out last weekend.