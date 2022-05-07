Canberra Raiders fans were asked to pick their all-time favourite 17 to ever don the lime green uniform, and now, the results are in.

The team includes a host of top players from the club's past, as well as a handful still running around in the modern game.

All of Jarrod Croker, Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton made the cut out of the modern day team, while newer fans of the Raiders would likely remember names like Reuben Wiki and Alan Tongue, who was included on the bench.

Gary Belcher won the race ahead of Brett Mullins to wear the number one jersey in the team, while Ken Nagas and John Ferguson were voted on the wings.

Jarrod Croker was joined by hall of famer and all-time great Mal Meninga in the centres, while the halves, comprised of Laurie Daley and Ricky Stuart, would be a surprise to no one.

Papalii was named to start in the front-row alongside Glenn Lazarus, while Steve Walters was voted in at hooker.

Wiki was voted into the second row alongside Reuben Wiki, while noted hard man Bradley Clyde - who played 178 games for the Raiders, including 12 Origins - was selected at lock.

Mullins may have lost the race to be selected in a starting back line position, but the 183-game Raider was picked on the bench alongside Wighton, Tongue and Jason Croker.

Raiders' fan-votes all-time favourite 17

1. Gary Belcher

2. Ken Nagas

3. Mal Meninga

4. Jarrod Croker

5. John Ferguson

6. Laurie Daley

7. Ricky Stuart

8. Josh Papalii

9. Steve Walters

10. Glenn Lazarus

11. Reuben Wiki

12. David Furner

13. Bradley Clyde

Interchange

14. Brett Mullins

15. Jack Wighton

16. Jason Croker

17. Alan Tongue