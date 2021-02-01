Raiders duo Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh have been charged with drink driving following separate incidents over the Christmas and New Year period, per The Daily Telegraph.

The pair are set to face court prior to the Round 1 of the season, with Canberra having already reported the matters to the NRL Integrity Unit.

It is understood that Harawira-Naera has been charged with high-range drink driving after being pulled over by police on Christmas Eve.

The incident is the 25-year-old’s second off-field matter in 12 months, with Harawira-Naera involved in Canterbury’s schoolgirl scandal in March last year.

Horsburgh was charged with low-range drink driving on January 3 after failing a random breath test, registering a reading of 0.053.

Canberra released a statement to address the separate matters:

“The Canberra Raiders can confirm that both Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh were involved in separate incidents during the Christmas holiday period.

“Both incidents were reported directly to the NRL Integrity Unit at the time and the club continues to keep them informed of any developments.

“As both issues are still pending court matters, the club will not be making further comment.”