The Canberra Raiders have confirmed star halfback Jamal Fogarty will have surgery on Tuesday a ruptured biceps.

The veteran playmaker suffered the injury during Canberra's most recent game, coming in the form of a heavy loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

One of the more painful injuries, a ruptured biceps with surgery will leave Fogarty sidelind for at least the next three months while he recovers.

There are stories of players returning within that timeline, but either way, the veteran halfback will miss a number of weeks and a considerable chunk of the season for Ricky Stuart's side.

It's not the first time Fogarty has missed substantial playing time during his stint with the Raiders, having done exactly that during the first half of 2022, having just arrived at the club from the Gold Coast Titans.

The Raiders' halves depth is poor, and it's unclear at this stage how they will look to replace Fogarty, with teams to be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon, with the Raiders due to play the Cronulla Sharks this coming Sunday.

Kaeo Weekes and Simi Sasagi are the most likely players to come into the side, with the possibility of gun rookie Ethan Strange moving into the number seven jersey after a stunning start to his season in the five-eighth role.

Canberra may also in the longer term be hopeful of the Parramatta Eels granting young gun Ethan Sanders an early release. One of the game's best young halfbacks has been heavily linked to Canberra, but it may now become a matter of urgency over the coming weeks.

Fogarty's likely earliest return timeline will be in Round 20 at home against the New Zealand Warriors, with the Raiders having a bye the week prior.