The Canberra Raiders have confirmed seven player departures.

John Bateman and Nick Cotric have signed with the Wigan Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs for 2021 respectively, while Michael Oldfield and Andre Niko have both been informed they won’t be offered new deals.

They join Luke Bateman, Jack Murchie and JJ Collins as confirmed departures midway through the season.

“The Canberra Raiders would like to thank the seven players who have departed throughout and at the conclusion of the 2020 season for their contribution towards the club,” the club released in a statement.