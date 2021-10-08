A trio of Raiders are the latest names to potentially be of interest to the NRL's 17th club, with Canberra understanding the fight ahead in keeping interstate talent.
The NRL has all but confirmed the addition of a new side from 2023, with the Redcliffe Dolphins seen as short-priced favourites to be granted the next NRL license and departing Rabbitohs supercoach Wayne Bennett firming as the club's likely leader.
The addition of a second Brisbane outfit is sure to have all current clubs keeping an eye on the situations that surround players coming off-contract as of November 1 this year, namely Queensland products.
Canberra are tipped to face a fight with the league's newest name from above the Tweed, with lock Corey Horsburgh tipped to be of interest to the NRL's 17th side, according to The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
Horsburgh, who hails from Caboolture, has battled injury in his three years in the nation's capital but has added strong depth to Ricky Stuart's squad.
The 23-year-old would be seen as an ideal prospect for the new Brisbane side, who will be hoping to lure local talent as part of their recruitment drive throughout 2022.
Horsburgh's services may not be the only of interest to the expansion club, with imports Ryan Sutton and Josh Hodgson also seen as ideal prospects for a club looking to build from the ground up, according to Polkinghorne.
Raider chief executive Don Furner conceded that clubs will struggle to retain key names when a 17th club begins to enter negotiations.
"It'll be harder for clubs because they've got to sign 30 players, so without a doubt it'll be more competitive," Furner told The Canberra Times.
"But there's other clubs it'll affect more than us."
The Raiders have enjoyed a strong year of re-signings in 2021, locking away 13 new deals throughout this season.
The club is yet to see the likes of Horsburgh, Hodgson, Sutton and Corey Harawira-Naera recommit to the Raiders past 2022, with the quartet open to discuss their future with rival sides at the end of this month.
Playmaker Tom Starling is tipped to land a new deal past the end of next year, while Dally M Medal winner Jack Wighton holds contract options in his favour for 2023 and 2024.