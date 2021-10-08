A trio of Raiders are the latest names to potentially be of interest to the NRL's 17th club, with Canberra understanding the fight ahead in keeping interstate talent.

The NRL has all but confirmed the addition of a new side from 2023, with the Redcliffe Dolphins seen as short-priced favourites to be granted the next NRL license and departing Rabbitohs supercoach Wayne Bennett firming as the club's likely leader.

The addition of a second Brisbane outfit is sure to have all current clubs keeping an eye on the situations that surround players coming off-contract as of November 1 this year, namely Queensland products.

Canberra are tipped to face a fight with the league's newest name from above the Tweed, with lock Corey Horsburgh tipped to be of interest to the NRL's 17th side, according to The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne.

COREY HORSBURGH

Lock Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 1.5

Offloads 0.1

Tries 26.7

Tackles Made

Horsburgh, who hails from Caboolture, has battled injury in his three years in the nation's capital but has added strong depth to Ricky Stuart's squad.

The 23-year-old would be seen as an ideal prospect for the new Brisbane side, who will be hoping to lure local talent as part of their recruitment drive throughout 2022.

Horsburgh's services may not be the only of interest to the expansion club, with imports Ryan Sutton and Josh Hodgson also seen as ideal prospects for a club looking to build from the ground up, according to Polkinghorne.

Raider chief executive Don Furner conceded that clubs will struggle to retain key names when a 17th club begins to enter negotiations.