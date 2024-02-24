Parramatta Eels and U19s NSW halfback Ethan Sanders is in hot demand, with several clubs interested in attaining his services for the future.

Currently at the Eels, the Canberra Raiders emerged last year as one of the clubs interested in securing his signature. This has now been confirmed by their CEO, Don Furner, but instead of signing him immediately, they have to be patient in their pursuit.

Likened to Cooper Cronk, Sanders is coming off his first pre-season with the Eels after a successful junior career that saw him earn U19s NSW honours, guiding the Eels to the SG Ball Cup title (named Player of the Match in the Grand Final) and lead the club to their first finals campaign in the Jersey Flegg Cup since 2018.

However, behind two representative stars in Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses in the pecking order - who are both on multi-year contracts - his future at Parramatta has become uncertain.

Due to a new collective bargaining agreement between the RLPA and NRL, he cannot negotiate with a rival club until Round 6 unless he receives permission from the club.

“November 1 doesn't exist for these players and it shouldn't because he's a developed junior of Parramatta,” Canberra CEO Don Furner told The Herald.

“I like that rule. It gives Parramatta a chance to keep their local junior, even though it might cost us a player we want this time around, I think it's a good rule and good step for the game.”

Despite the comments from Furner, Sanders is happy to remain at the Eels for this year but did not indicate where his future lies beyond 2024.

"Most of it was all bloody media buildup, so happy to stay at Parra and sort of knuckle down and love the boys and the coach and stuff," Sanders said earlier in the week.

"A lot of that was sort of built up in the media, but happy to stay at Parra this year, happy behind the boys and just happy to learn more and get my head down."

An emerging force for years to come, Sanders scored 80 points, provided eight try assists, and accumulated six line-breaks and 31 tackle-busts throughout last year's SG Ball season.

His excellent form would continue when he made 12 appearances for the Jersey Flegg Cup team and helped NSW retain the U19s title with five tackle-busts, 79 run metres and 323 kick metres.