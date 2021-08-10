The Canberra Raiders have continued their run of re-signing youth at the club, with Elijah Anderson and Brad Schneider both agreeing to new deals.

Anderson's new deal is a development contract which will see him remain at the club until at least the end of next season, while Schneider's is a two-year deal and will see him remain in the nation's capital with the green machine until the end of 2023.

Anderson made his debut for the Raiders in last week's narrow win over the Dragons, although the winger was named on the bench and only made it onto the field for four minutes. He made two runs in that period however.

The 22-year-old is originally from central Queensland, and has had to overcome a fractured kneecap to make first grade. He had played eight games for the Raiders' New South Wales Cup outfit before the competition was suspended and has now been cancelled due to the COVID outbreak.

Schneider also made his debut for the Raiders in Round 11, playing against the Storm off the bench. The half was given just ten minutes of game time, but will be aiming to increase on that in the coming years.

Both players are currently part of the Raiders' bubble on the Gold Coast.

Schneider said he was thrilled to re-sign with the club.

“It’s Awesome to be able to re-sign with the club. I love everything they’ve been doing for me and I’m so happy that I’ve ben able to re-sign with them,” Schneider said.

“I’m up here doing what I love, and to train and be amongst the group is awesome, so I’m just taking it day by day and loving the experience.”

“The goal for me now is to try and get some more games in the NRL and play a few more minutes in those games and look to have an opportunity to play halfback.”

Anderson said he wants to push for more opportunities, despite the development nature of his contract.

“I’m excited to be extending my time here at the Raiders for another year and I’m grateful for the opportunity to further develop my skills,” Anderson said.

“I really enjoyed my debut and I’m looking forward to another opportunity to run back out there with the boys.”

Neither Anderson or Schneider have been named for this weekend's clash with the Melbourne Storm.