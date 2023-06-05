Round 14 produced a weekend of results that proved refreshing after last weekend. The majority of Origin players returned and made a world of difference to the quality of games.

It was a massively newsworthy weekend both on and off the field and had a substantial effect on this week's Power Rankings.

Although there was no change at the very top, we see a recent top-four side tumble in a big way, while a familiar face unfortunately drops back to 17th.

Where did your team land after a brilliant Round 14 of NRL action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers were pushed much further than anyone expected in defeating the Dragons. That said, considering the number of players backing up from Origin, they'll take it.

Nathan Cleary left the field early with a hamstring injury that will dominate news cycles for the next two and a bit weeks. Jack Cogger was very good in the seven once called upon.

This was far from a vintage performance by the premiers but it was one which will see them return to the top of the table. They face a huge game against the Roosters next weekend.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

The Broncos managed to navigate a very tricky fixture, with a host of Origin stars backing up no less. Truthfully they played the Sharks off their own home patch.

Reece Walsh was magnificent for the second time in four days while Kotoni Staggs had one of the most dominant performances of the season.

Brisbane won every battle across the park and could have won much more convincingly than the 20-12 full-time score suggests.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (4)

The Bunnies started slowly on Saturday afternoon and for a time looked off the pace, only to win in super convincing fashion. It's not often I type that.

Trailing 12-0 early and then again 22-16 at halftime, the Bunnies ran riot in the second stanza. Cody Walker was magnificent on the night. Alex Johnston crossed for yet another hat trick.

Truthfully Souths were ordinary in the first half and irresistible in the second. The 46-28 score-line reads extremely well thanks to the second-half blitz.

4. Canberra Raiders (8)

The Raiders were somewhat lucky on Friday night yet recorded their seventh win in their past eight games. This was one of the strangest games in recent memory.

Canberra lead 18-0 and looked set for an easy victory, only for the Tigers to run them down and kick a field goal to take the lead. Some luck turned it again late as they managed a one-point win.

Jamal Fogarty was fantastic on the night and saw them home but another late fade-out must have Ricky Stuart worried. They fell apart once reduced to 12 men.

5. New Zealand Warriors (7)

The Warriors took advantage of a one-man advantage to blow open a game that was very much in the balance. Shaun Johnson scored two solo tries en route to a man-of-the-match performance.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's final 15 minutes were stunning, crossing for two tries. Addin Fonua-Blake continued his brilliant 2023 season to date.

The Warriors travel to Canberra this Friday night to play the red-hot Raiders in Jarrod Croker's 300th. This will be a mammoth task for the in-form New Zealanders.

6. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks blew a host of try-scoring opportunities on Saturday night yet can still count themselves very lucky not to have been blown off their own ground.

Nicho Hynes put a horror Origin debut behind him to work his backside off. Unfortunately, he was just off the pace when it came to the final tackle and had almost no help.

The Sharks middle forwards were destroyed but every time the Sharks shifted the ball wide they looked dangerous. Hopefully, Craig Fitzgibbon was taking notes.

7. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins were right in their match-up across the Tasman at halftime. They trailed 6-4 despite being below par. Their second half though was awful.

Anthony Milford has played more than enough games to not make the childish error that cost his side a man and two tries. He has been suspended also compounding his brain snap.

Jamayne Isaako had spiders on him and was untouchable. His try was just reward for his game-high 278 metres, four line breaks and nine tackle breaks. Otherwise, not good for the Phins.

8. Melbourne Storm (5)

This was a Sunday afternoon to forget for the Storm. They copped a 45-20 thumping in Townsville and were lucky not to have shipped a half-century.

Nick Meany's stats made for good reading - with two try assists and two line-break assists to go with his try, but there weren't very many Storm players too happy with their efforts on the day.

At 14-all at half time the Storm were right in this. Unfortunately, they didn't show up in the second half and were blown off the park.

9. Parramatta Eels (7)

I'm absolutely loathe to move sides down on a bye but I feel this is more of a correction for the Eels. They sat in seventh purely due to other results.

Parramatta's season to date has been hugely underwhelming despite a recent resurgence. Mitch Moses may have been given an Origin audition in Round 15.

10. Gold Coast Titans (10)

The Titans continue to avoid a drop here purely on results and byes elsewhere. They were abysmal in the second half on Saturday and deserve to be lower here.

The Titans flew out of the gates and lead 12-0 after ten minutes. They actually managed to lead the Bunnies at halftime 22-16. From there it was all downhill.

Tino and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui both crossed for tries, which proved a highlight in an otherwise forgettable night. Another Titans fade out.

11. Newcastle Knights (11)

Newcastle had the week off following their impressive result last weekend. It also allows another week to work on combinations, especially with Ponga moving back to fullback.

The Knights travel to Brisbane on Saturday evening to play the red-hot Broncos. They'll need every extra training session the bye allowed them to prepare.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Manly's bye came at a good time with Tom Trbojevic's head knock suffered in Origin One. It also allowed Dally Cherry Evans to rest after a brilliant effort for QLD.

A home game against the depleted Dolphins awaits their return. To say a win is needed is an understatement.

13. Sydney Roosters (16)

The Roosters rode the momentum of the James Tedesco show to capture a thrilling one-point win over the Dogs. This continued their brilliant run in Gosford.

Tedesco scored an early double and was only denied a hatty via a decoy run go wrong. Junior Pauga was brilliant on his debut for the Roosters.

Early on this game looked gone before Keary and Tedesco awoke from their slumber. These competition points will be super important come the business end of the season.

14. North Queensland Cowboys (17)

The Cowboys returned to very top form in the team performance of the round in defeating the Storm 45-20. Scott Drinkwater was breathtaking on the day but was far from the only one.

Semi Valemei celebrated his Raiders debut with a hat trick of tries. Murray Taulagi was equally as magnificent on the other flank.

Valentine Holmes was unstoppable out wide. Peta Hiku too. This was the Cowboys at their blistering best and hopefully a sign that their season has turned around.

15. Wests Tigers (13)

For 65 minutes the Tigers were a distant second-best to the visiting Raiders. Then the final 13 minutes needed to be seen to be believed.

Given a one-man advantage due to Tom Starling's sin bin, the Tigers turned into the peak Panthers and ran up 19 straight points to lead with five minutes to go.

A super unlucky yet absolutely correct penalty cost them a game they probably only deserved for 15 of the 80 minutes.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Dogs played their part in a highly entertaining Sunday afternoon clash in Gosford. They lead early before the James Tedesco show began.

Reed Mahoney's HIA late in the first half certainly didn't help matters after the Dogs surrendered the aforementioned 12-0 lead. Tevita Pangai Junior crossed early in a monster effort.

Josh Addo-Carr crossed for a superb second-half double. Unfortunately, the Dogs couldn't make the most of a very last-minute chance and missed out on the points here.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons were brave, and brilliant at times, against the Panthers but ultimately continue their stay at the bottom of the NRL table.

Zac Lomax has returned to somewhere near his best following a return to his preferred side. Who would have guessed? Mikaele Ravalawa crossed for a brilliant double on the night.

The Dragon's loss caps off a horror week that saw their first-choice coach turn them down and their major sponsor announce a split. It can only go up from here.