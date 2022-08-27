The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly the latest club set to launch a raid on the Canberra Raiders coaching and support staff ranks.

Following the news that conditioning coach Jeremy Hickmans will depart the club for the Dolphins earlier this week - leaving Ricky Stuart frustrated - it would appear assistant coach Brett White could be the next man on a plane north.

White has been with the Raiders for a number of years and even took over as head coach for a single game this year when Ricky Stuart was suspended from coaching duties.

But White is believed to be off-contract in the nation's capital at the end of the year, and the Titans are on the hunt for a replacement to become Justin Holbrook's second in command after Jim Dymock left the club in the middle of this season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Titans and Holbrook have explored the idea of bringing Shane Flanagan to the club for his experience, however, are ultimately set to decide on White who is reportedly up for the move.

CEO Steve Mitchell confirmed to the publication that they will have the appointed confirmed by the middle of next week.

“We are very close to having that finalised this week and by the middle of next week we’ll have them in place,” Mitchell said.

“We don’t have things finalised at this point, but we’re getting very close."

White is heavily credited with being a critical cog in the Raiders' 2019 grand final season, and while the wheels have fallen off for the green machine since, the assistant coach would take his defensive minded skillset north to one of the worst defensive teams in the NRL if the move occurs.

White has been with the Raiders since 2017, having previously played 196 NRL games during his playing career, as well as eight matches for New South Wales and three for Australia.

Holbrook is believed to be one of the most under pressure coaches in the NRL.