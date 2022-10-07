The race for Liam Martin is going up the gears, with the St George Illawarra Dragons set to become the latest club to enter the market for the edge forward.

The Dragons are in the market for a powerful edge forward, with rumours recently that the club would be open to the prospect of signing David Fifita from the Gold Coast Titans ahead of 2024.

The club lose Tariq Sims in 2023, and as yet, haven't brought in a like for like replacement, with their only notable recruit for 2023 being Jacob Liddle.

The Penrith Panthers are keen on keeping Liam Martin, but are struggling to move the cash in their salary cap to him with the struggles of attempting to hold a team who have won two grand finals on the hop becoming all too real for the men from the foot of the mountains.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons have already indicated to Martin's management that they will be keen to have a chat over his future from November 1.

The Parramatta Eels have thus far led a host of clubs interested in Martin, with the Eels themselves looking to replace Isaiah Papali'i, who heads to the Wests Tigers for the 2023 campaign.

The Eels are believed to be set to stump up a significant deal for Martin, while the Dragons could also likely blow the Panthers out of the water when it comes to the amount of cash being offered.

It's understood a host of other clubs could show interest in Martin if he makes it to November 1 without being re-signed by the Panthers - something that now looks unlikely given Martin has departed to England for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.