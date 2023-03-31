South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston will miss the club's Round 6 match against the Canterbury Bulldogs after being ruled to have suffered a Category 1 concussion during a loss to the Melbourne Storm on Friday evening.

Johnston left the field after colliding with Will Warbrick near the Souths try line as he tried to score.

Johnston seemed to be knocked out in the immediate seconds after hitting the ground. He was immediately taken from the field after the incident and minutes later was confirmed to have been a Category 1 ruling from the NRL's independent doctor in the bunker.

Due to the mandatory 11-day standdown for all concussions unless a number of criteria can be met by the player, Johnston will miss next week's now traditional Good Friday clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Homebush, and may be available for the game against the Dolphins on April 13.

That game against the Dolphins, in Round 7, comes after the end of the 11 days, but only marginally so.

The Category 1 diagnosis was confirmed by Fox Sports, however, there has been no more updates on Johnston's situation.

The Rabbitohs would end up losing the game to the Melbourne Storm 18-10.