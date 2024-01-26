South Sydney veteran Tom Burgess has revealed his hopes of continuing his career with the Rabbitohs, with a potential move back home to England also in consideration if a renewed deal with the Bunnies doesn't arise.

Burgess, who is one of 11 Rabbitohs players unsigned beyond the 2024 season, is entering his 12th season in the cardinal and myrtle, having played 225 games for the club.

The premiership player featured in 16 games last year, the lowest during his time in the NRL since his maiden campaign in 2013, with injury and suspension matters limiting the Englishman's most recent year.

While the 'fairytale' is to continue his long-standing relationship with the Rabbitohs, Burgess will understand if no new deal is tabled by South Sydney.

“I'd love to stay at Souths, I'd love to keep the dream alive, so that's my first priority,” Burgess told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I've been fortunate to stay at Souths so long, and all I want to do is keep playing consistently well for Souths while I'm here.

“I know fairytales don't always happen, and it's a business at the end of the day. If we can't come to an agreement, I know I'll have to look elsewhere.

“I still feel like I've got a lot to offer the game.”

Should a deal fail to come forward for the Dewsbury native, a switch back to his home nation will be at the forefront of his mind when weighing up his playing future.

With brother and ex-teammate Sam Burgess coaching Warrington, a reunion between the pair could be on the cards.

The younger Burgess said he'll strongly consider a move back to the Northern Hemisphere given his NRL days could be numbered.

“I have a young family, so the preference is to stay in Australia, but my partner and I are open to the idea of going to the Super League and going to England or France,” Burgess added.

“Even if I played in the NRL next year, I'd still look at the Super League after that.

“Sam has been in my ear and told me Warrington is an option. The fact he's my brother is a drawcard, but it also doesn't mean it's set in stone.”

Recently speaking to UK media, Sam recently made note of a potential play to lure his brother back home and feature for the Wolves in the future.

The Warrington coach said his brother would be a "great" addition to the Cheshire club.

"If we can afford him, that'd be nice! I think he's still got a lot to offer in the NRL though. He's still playing well and while he can do that, he should carry on," the older Burgess said.

"He's got a young family out there too, but I'd love to coach him, and I think he'd be great for the club."