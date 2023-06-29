The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to gift Tyrone Munro his NRL first-grade debut against the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night.

Munro is set to start on the wing for either Richard Kennar or Isaiah Tass per News Corp.

Kennar is set to be omitted from the starting team, however, they have been whispers that Tass will not play due to personal reasons.

If Tass is a late withdrawal for Friday's game, it will force the Rabbitohs to reshuffle their backline. It will also mean Kennar will stay in the starting team.

Since making his NSW Cup debut in Round 15, Munro has gone on to score two tries in three games on the wing.

The young flyer has also managed two try assists, four line breaks and ten tackle busts during the three games.