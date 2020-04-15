Latrell Mitchell will stay at the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021, according to his manager Matt Rose.

The star recruit signed with the Souths on a one-year $600,000 deal that includes a second year clause worth $800,000, which must be triggered by the club before April 30.

After a slow start at Redfern in the No. 1 jumper, there were reports that the Rabbitohs were reconsidering triggering the second year clause.

However, Rose confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that the Souths will be taking up the clause.

“They (Souths officials) phoned to say that they will be taking up the option, but they haven’t put the paperwork in yet because of everything going on with the competition shutdown,” Rose said.

“They are also waiting because no one can register contracts at the moment.”