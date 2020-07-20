South Sydney have suffered a double injury blow, with James Roberts and Ethan Lowe both going down in the club’s loss to Newcastle last weekend.

Roberts will surgery for a right pectoral rupture, likely ruling him out for three three months of action.

He now faces a battle to be fit for the finals series.

Lowe suffered an exacerbation if an old neck injury he previously had an operation on in 2016. He will see a specialist to plan the road ahead.

The Rabbitohs said in a club statement that it is too early to put a timeline Lowe’s potential return.