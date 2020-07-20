SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 13: James Roberts of the Rabbitohs looks dejected at fulltime during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Sydney Cricket Ground on September 13, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

South Sydney have suffered a double injury blow, with James Roberts and Ethan Lowe both going down in the club’s loss to Newcastle last weekend.

Roberts will surgery for a right pectoral rupture, likely ruling him out for three  three months of action.

He now faces a battle to be fit for the finals series.

Lowe suffered an exacerbation if an old neck injury he previously had an operation on in 2016. He will see a specialist to plan the road ahead.

The Rabbitohs said in a club statement that it is too early to put a timeline Lowe’s potential return.