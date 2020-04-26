The NRL will look into claims that South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell and Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr flouted social distancing laws.

Addo-Carr and friends posted numerous photos on Instagram on the weekend showing the NRL stars sitting around the campfire, riding bikes and shooting on Mitchell’s farm near Taree.

The incident occurred after the NRL introduced strict new biosecurity measures at the 16 clubs in a bid to get the competition restarted by May 28.

The Daily Telegraph, who first reported the actions of Addo-Carr and Mitchell, sent a copy of the photo to ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday night.

NRL Clubs could face fines and the possibility of losing competition points if players break the COVID-19 rules.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, the Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield said the player face possible suspension for the breach.

“We’ve still got selfish people like footballers camping while everyone else is in lockdown,” he said.

“It’s disappointing more than anything else that everyone else is facing sacrifices.

“There are so many jobs on the line — the whole competition depends on these players dodging coronavirus and staying fit and healthy.”

Rugby League great Laurie Daley said that if the players did indeed flout the social distancing rules, it will be a massive blow to the leagues restart plans.

“It’s one thing to be able to put these things in place but people need to follow them,” he said.

Melbourne CEO Dave Donaghy told the Daily Telegraph the Storm were shocked by the photo.

“I wasn’t aware of this photo,” Donaghy said.

““I’ve not spoken to Josh for a while. I can’t provide any context to it.

“Our players have been absent from the club since the season was suspended late last month, but when they are back on deck for the recommencement of the season they’ll be fully briefed regarding the protocols being implemented by the NRL and clubs.”