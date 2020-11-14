South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell is eyeing a return to the training track as well as a new-long term deal to remain at Redfern, per The Daily Telegraph.

Mitchell is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from the hamstring injury that has sidelined the fullback for the past three months and is set to have a major impact on the Rabbitohs season next year.

The 23-year-old is eyeing a return to training next month and will meet up with the main group by January, when senior and Origin players return alongside Wayne Bennett.

Mitchell reportedly looks in greater shape than when he first arrived as a Rabbitoh, as he looks to put his past behind him.

The former Roosters star attracted plenty of commotion in his exit from Bondi, with Mitchell and his manager Matt Rose hoping to get through more of 2021 before deciding on his future long term.

“This time he just wants to take his time and talk through it with Souths,” Rose said.

“But the main thing for him right now is just having a bit of a rest and working on his rehab.”

Mitchell is reportedly close to a new deal with the Rabbitohs that will see him earn a vast pay upgrade on a significantly long deal to remain with the Bunnies.