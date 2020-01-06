The Rabbitohs have shifted their attention to bringing the newly signed Jai Arrow over for this season, parking talks with Latrell Mitchell.
South Sydney announced the signing of Arrow on Monday on a four-year deal from 2021.
It comes amid reports that Mitchell was considering signing a budget $400,000 one-season deal with the Souths.
However, Rabbitohs manager of football Shane Richardson said the Arrow signing has put potential discussions with Mitchell were on hold for the time being.
“Everyone is shouting from the rooftops and I don’t quite understand why,” Richardson told The Sydney Morning Herald. “At the end of the day, he is not my priority at the moment.”
“We will worry about him once our priority is sorted out, and that’s Jai Arrow.”
The Titans are not keen on releasing Arrow early but are reportedly opening up to the idea if there is a transfer fee and player swap.
Richardson added that getting the 24-year old on board for this season was their chief focus.
“Jai Arrow was exactly what we wanted recruitment wise,” he said.”I’m not worried about [Latrell] at the moment . . . once we know what is going on with [Arrow] then we will make a decision based on what money we’ve got left over and what we can and can’t do.”
As well as South Sydney, Mitchell has been in talks with the Wests Tigers, Cowboys and Titans over the summer.
“At the end of the day, he’s got to be happy. And he’s got to be playing football where he wants to play. Whether that’s at Souths or at Wests or wherever it is, I don’t know. But all I know is, I don’t think it’s unfair for him to take his time to make his mind up,” Richardson said.
The Bunnies football manager said the club will address the Mitchell situation in due course.
“Once [the Arrow situation] is done, we will just sit down and take our time and think of what we need, so we don’t waste the money and make sure we spend the money wisely.”
Everyone stand back.
Souths/Roosters nutters alert.
Hopefully none of us hear about Mitchell again until mid March
Souffs don’t know what they are doing. Buying, scamming.. We want him now, no we don’t,… A club in disarray. Clueless.
I feel sorry for hopeful juniors who think they have a future there.
No wonder this now souless club turns over more players than any other club in the NRL.
The dark days of 1999 are returng due to extremely poor management.
A soon to be financial pickle, me thinks.
If Souths get Arrow for 2020 then Mitchell is gone. Regardless of what they offer Mitchell they are going to have to value him around 800k and I think that would be a step too far for souths. If Arrow doesn’t get released for 2020 then there might be a one year face saver for Mitchell.
If they do release Arrow early then the Titans might take another look at Mitchell.
Whatever happens, Mr. Latrell should be thinking about how much humble pie he would like to eat.
BarryBeef nobody is interested in Illawarra Dragons, who buy a similar quality of dud players as my Rabbitohs.
If I was Latrell I would be putting a line right through my Rabbitoh club. Souths have admitted now that they are doing to him what the Cowboys did to him when chasing Holmes. That Mitchell is not their priority.
We do not need him and and although I am not a fan of Arrow we still need Arrow this season and other forwards. Otherwise our season is finished before we even kick a ball off in round 1.
Mitchell is not a match winner. He refuses to go looking for the football and will be a lazy fullback in my opinion. Good fullbacks are like 5/8s and can set their outside men up at pace. Mitchell proved what a flop at 5/8 he is at the Roosters last season and will be even worse at fullback.
Forward depth is all my Rabbitohs lack. Buy forwards not wannabe fullbacks. Wake up Souths!!!!!!!!!!!!
Don’t have anyone spare to playerswap + cash .. maybe ethan Lowe would interest Titans? Can’t afford
To let go of Su’A
What we all need is a story about Mitchell. What’s happening with him these days?
Hey Brennan. What makes you think I could give a rats what the Dragons are up to?
With a name like Baza Beath sound just like the Saints 2ndrower of the 1970’s.
Or did you do a Steeler on that fake name?
Here we go 🙄
Brennan, Barry Beath is rhyming slang for “teeth”. It’s a long story…….
Brennan.Lane January 7, 2020 at 11:33 am
“If I was Latrell………”
If I was a carpenter🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵
Toxic culture…
Brennan.Lane January 7, 2020 at 11:33 am
“If I was Latrell I would be putting a line right through my Rabbitoh club.”
https://youtu.be/nllWaWvu5nc
Well done 21. Laughing emojis are now a thing of the past. Like our once rugged pack of forwards….
https://youtu.be/nllWaWvu5nc
“If I was Latrell I would be putting a line right through my Rabbitoh club.”
He can’t afford too, He needs to find a club at any price for next year otherwise his value will plummet. His manager ought to be talking to a couple of superleague clubs about now.
Barry Beath
January 7, 2020 at 12:47 pm
“Brennan, Barry Beath is rhyming slang for “teeth”. It’s a long story”…….
Ok Baza but if you have a mouth full of long teeth, you may be a rabbit. If you follow my South Sydney Rabbitohs only three teeth are required for membership.
https://youtu.be/nllWaWvu5nc
Rucky the Cowboys used Latrell to speed up the Holmes contract. Now my souless South Sydney Rabbitohs are using him in the sense that if Gokd Coast swap Arrow for this season for one of our players we will get back to Latrell then and only then
Latrell Mitchell is only a second class option in my beloved Souths Sydney buisness transactions.
Disgusting behaviour from our so called Indigenous Capital of Redfern Rabbits over some white bloke who sings the National Anthem in the overrated Arrow Wooden Spoon enforcer.
We Will get back to Latrell. Just hang around like we have strung you along for the past few months and we will try our best to squeeze you in with our left overs.
https://youtu.be/nllWaWvu5nc
Just like we strung our top try scorer Robert Jennings along last off season trying to squeeze him in with our cap left overs. Now he plays for the Tigers. Do your wallet and your family a favour Latrell and sign with the Tigers. After all that is why he knocked back the Roosters. For money and to retire at 30. Wests have got the money, my club Souths hasn’t.
We need Forwards at Souths. Not wannabe fullbacks.
And who has ever had three managers in eight months in a footy career and a big mouth clown like Mundine getting inside the man boys head telling him to get every dollar you can out of League?
Latrell Mitchell should keep away from the nutjob moozie Mundine, or there could be another related self harm death involving the big mouth man.
https://youtu.be/nllWaWvu5nc
Adamhubcap December 29, 2019 at 4:48 pm
“I have it on good authority that Latrell 100% will not don the green and red christmas elf Souths Pole jersey in 2020 or any year for that matter. 100% guarentee this is absolutely a fact.”
TinyTimwit January 2, 2020 at 8:34 am
“Are you serious Rhys? Canberra won’t make the 8????
& Latrell Mitchell is NOT going to the vermin (they can’t afford him and Arrow)….my prediction, he’ll go to the Gold Coast,”
Brenda.Lane January 7, 2020 at 2:18 pm
“Latrell Mitchell is only a second class option in my beloved Souths Sydney buisness transactions.”
chookstain January 7, 2020 at 10:51 am
“Souffs don’t know what they are doing. ”
https://youtu.be/nllWaWvu5nc
Brennan all the crap you write I can deal with. But trying to link Mundine with suicide is just disgusting. Suicide is nothing to joke about. Keep your little digs to yourself you clown
I hear the roosters have offered Bronson Xerri a new apartment at 30% below market value in negotiations to poach him from the Sharks.
I hear Latrell will be at Souths training next Monday with Johnston sadly off to the Tigers
I hear the Bulldogs have offered The Fox big money to divert him away from Souths
I hear The roosters will have 2 premierships stripped from them plus massive fines and cap restrictions by mid 2020 if investigations are proven correct. Big media release before season commencement.
toddy123 January 7, 2020 at 2:50 pm
“Brennan all the crap you write I can deal with. But trying to link Mundine with suicide is just disgusting. Suicide is nothing to joke about. Keep your little digs to yourself you clown”
You have to understand with this nobody that when he or she is challenged and rattled, will resort to racist and character insults which is easy behind the safety of a keyboard.
Since Latrell exposed the toxic culture of the roosters and desire to join his beloved Rabbitohs BL and the other rooster nobody wombats on here have tried to no avail to rubbish the big news.
Ive never laughed so much.
G.I. will mentor Latrell @ Souths & by seasons end could overtake RTS & Tedesco as the best no.1s . His goal kicking talents will be put to the side allowing him to focus his training on kick returns & bomb diffusing.
Hahaha GI will teach Latrell how to drink and drive…… that’s all
GI was moved from fullback quite a few years ago because it is not his best position. Bennett who lives and His coaching techniques from the past was considering moving him back to fullback last season but mental health issues sent Inglis into retirment. He is not a good mentor for Mitchell.
TwentyOne a young Bulldog player living in Mundines house committed suicide.
Whats up, did you skip over the story in the news paper because your eyes were tuned in for Latrell news only?
Gotta agree with toady brennan. That comment about suicide is a punch below the boxing belt.
TheRopeableRooster
January 8, 2020 at 1:03 am
“Gotta agree with toady brennan. That comment about suicide is a punch below the boxing belt.”
Just confirms the coward he is added to his racist slurs on Aboriginals.
What are you on about TwerpyOne? All I said that Mitchell needs to stop listing to the wrong people like Mundine, who has been well published by all media sources that he had been telling Mitchell the Roosters ain’t loyal and to get as much money out of the game as he can.
Because he listen to that stupid advise he has lost a great job that he shed tears over at the Roosters and is so scattered now that he is thinking about playing for half that amount for my Rabbitohs.
All I said was that Latrell Mitchell should keep away from the nutjob moozie Mundine, or there COULD not will but COULD be another related self harm death involving the big mouth man.
It is a well known fact that Mundine was mentoring the young man who sadly took his own life. And with the ridiculous mentoring advise he gave Latrell Mitchell I will say it again. That Mitchell needs to distance himself from such stupid advisers as Mundine because the mess he has got himself into now …COULD… lead to a similar path as the young Bulldog trialist.