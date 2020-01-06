The Rabbitohs have shifted their attention to bringing the newly signed Jai Arrow over for this season, parking talks with Latrell Mitchell.

South Sydney announced the signing of Arrow on Monday on a four-year deal from 2021.

It comes amid reports that Mitchell was considering signing a budget $400,000 one-season deal with the Souths.

However, Rabbitohs manager of football Shane Richardson said the Arrow signing has put potential discussions with Mitchell were on hold for the time being.

“Everyone is shouting from the rooftops and I don’t quite understand why,” Richardson told The Sydney Morning Herald. “At the end of the day, he is not my priority at the moment.”

“We will worry about him once our priority is sorted out, and that’s Jai Arrow.”

The Titans are not keen on releasing Arrow early but are reportedly opening up to the idea if there is a transfer fee and player swap.

Richardson added that getting the 24-year old on board for this season was their chief focus.

“Jai Arrow was exactly what we wanted recruitment wise,” he said.”I’m not worried about [Latrell] at the moment . . . once we know what is going on with [Arrow] then we will make a decision based on what money we’ve got left over and what we can and can’t do.”

As well as South Sydney, Mitchell has been in talks with the Wests Tigers, Cowboys and Titans over the summer.

“At the end of the day, he’s got to be happy. And he’s got to be playing football where he wants to play. Whether that’s at Souths or at Wests or wherever it is, I don’t know. But all I know is, I don’t think it’s unfair for him to take his time to make his mind up,” Richardson said.

The Bunnies football manager said the club will address the Mitchell situation in due course.

“Once [the Arrow situation] is done, we will just sit down and take our time and think of what we need, so we don’t waste the money and make sure we spend the money wisely.”